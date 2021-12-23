Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

How To Keep Your Vehicle Safe This Summer

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

It’s been a stressful enough year for many Kiwis, and to avoid it ending on a downer, MTA wants to help motorists protect their vehicles from break-ins or theft over the holiday season.

“Having your car pinched or broken into is the ultimate holiday buzzkill,” says MTA Sector Manager (Repairer) Graeme Swan.

“It’s the last thing anyone wants over Christmas or New Year. And even if you do get your vehicle back, with high demand on mechanics and collision repairers’ time at the moment, along with a downturn in parts production and international shipping delays, there could be a lengthy wait for your vehicle to be repaired.”

Graeme says in 2021 Mazda 2/Demios have been targeted by thieves and joy-riders and now there are media reports* Toyota Prius C/Aqua hybrids are in their sights.

“Thieves seem to target the smaller less conspicuous vehicles as there are plenty of them around and they tend not to be too obvious when driving around town or committing other crimes,” Graeme says.

MTA is advising motorists to follow some simple steps to help avoid having their vehicle broken into or stolen this summer.

· Always lock your vehicle

· Don’t leave any valuables in the vehicle, especially in plain view on the seats or in the footwell

· Don’t leave windows down or the sunroof open

· Park in well-lit areas

· If parking at home, invest in a security camera system that covers the driveway or parking areas

· If you are away from home, get a neighbour, loved one or friend to check on the vehicle. Maybe even take it for a drive to charge the battery if you are away for a prolonged period of time.

Finally, if you see or hear any suspicious activity around vehicles please report it to the police.

“The only surprises at this time of year should be good ones,” Graeme says.

*Car thieves targeting Toyota hybrids for joyrides and ram-raids

