Police Confirm Identity Of Kayaker

Police can now confirm the body located in Wellington Harbour on Tuesday

evening was Jack Skellet.

Police are continuing to make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of

the coroner.

The coroner will release their findings in due course.

A rāhui is in place between Burdens Gate and the southern point of Camp Bay,

Eastbourne, until 6am on Christmas Day, 25 December.

The rāhui affects the area in the image.

