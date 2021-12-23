UPDATE: Man Injured During Arrest In Levin Dies



A 65-year-old man who was seriously injured in Levin earlier this week died

in Wellington Regional Hospital overnight.

The man was in the process of being arrested by Police at about 3pm on

Tuesday, during which he fell to the ground. The police officer attending

called for medical assistance and the man was transported to hospital.

Police extend their sincere condolences to the man’s whānau and friends

for their loss.

Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser says investigations

into the incident are in the very early stages and Police will not be making

any further comment at this time.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the man’s whānau at this

distressing time. This is tragic news no one wants to ever hear,”

Superintendent Fraser says.

Several investigations into the circumstances around what happened have been

launched, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

Police are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV footage

that covers Oxford Street, in the vicinity of number 47, to please get in

touch via 105 and quote file number 211221/5849.

