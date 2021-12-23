UPDATE: Man Injured During Arrest In Levin Dies
Thursday, 23 December 2021, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 65-year-old man who was seriously injured in Levin
earlier this week died
in Wellington Regional
Hospital overnight.
The man was in the process of
being arrested by Police at about 3pm on
Tuesday,
during which he fell to the ground. The police officer
attending
called for medical assistance and the man
was transported to hospital.
Police extend their
sincere condolences to the man’s whānau and
friends
for their loss.
Central District
Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser says
investigations
into the incident are in the very
early stages and Police will not be making
any
further comment at this time.
“I want to express my
deepest sympathies to the man’s whānau at
this
distressing time. This is tragic news no one
wants to ever hear,”
Superintendent Fraser
says.
Several investigations into the circumstances
around what happened have been
launched, and the
Independent Police Conduct Authority has been
notified.
Police are requesting anyone who witnessed
the incident, or has CCTV footage
that covers
Oxford Street, in the vicinity of number 47, to please get
in
touch via 105 and quote file number
211221/5849.
