Waiharara Fire Update - Kaimaumau Evacuating As A Precaution

Fire and Emergency is evacuating the community of Kaimaumau in Northland this afternoon due to the fire burning near the village.

An emergency mobile alert has been sent to the area advising everyone in the Kaimaumau village to evacuate to the Waiharara School.

Incident Controller John Sutton said crews had been working on a backing fire within containment lines near the village this morning. A wind change this afternoon had pushed the fire across the containment line so the village was being evacuated as a precaution.

Extra helicopters have been brought in and fire crews are in place to protect homes and other structures in the village.

