Waiharara Fire Update - Kaimaumau Evacuating As A Precaution
Saturday, 1 January 2022, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is evacuating the community of
Kaimaumau in Northland this afternoon due to the fire
burning near the village.
An emergency mobile alert
has been sent to the area advising everyone in the Kaimaumau
village to evacuate to the Waiharara School.
Incident
Controller John Sutton said crews had been working on a
backing fire within containment lines near the village this
morning. A wind change this afternoon had pushed the fire
across the containment line so the village was being
evacuated as a precaution.
Extra helicopters have been
brought in and fire crews are in place to protect homes and
other structures in the
village.
