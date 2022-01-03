Traffic Congestion, SH 2 - Waikato

Motorists are advised of significant traffic congestion on State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge.

Travel is currently very slow on the stretch of road from Paeroa to Waihi, and surrounding roads.

A music festival in Waihi, combined with holiday traffic, is likely to be contributing to the delays.

Motorists are asked to have patience if they absolutely must travel, and consider delaying your trip if possible.

