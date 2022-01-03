Traffic Congestion, SH 2 - Waikato
Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised of significant traffic congestion
on State Highway 2 through the Karangahake
Gorge.
Travel is currently very slow on the stretch of
road from Paeroa to Waihi, and surrounding roads.
A
music festival in Waihi, combined with holiday traffic, is
likely to be contributing to the delays.
Motorists are
asked to have patience if they absolutely must travel, and
consider delaying your trip if
possible.
