UPDATE – Fatal Crash, Arapuni Road, Waipa
Monday, 3 January 2022, 7:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now spoken to the driver and passenger of a
white car that was in the vicinity of yesterday’s fatal
crash on Arapuni Road, Waipa.
Enquiries in to the
crash are ongoing and anyone else who witnessed the crash
and who hasn’t already spoken to Police is asked to call
105 and quote event number
P049172862.
