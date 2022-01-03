Urgent Water Saving Required In Matarangi And Pāuanui

Due to extremely high water use in Matarangi and Pāuanui, people in both communities are being asked to reduce water use as much as possible.

Matarangi and Pāuanui are both already at Level 4 - Sprinkler Ban - of our five-level water restriction system, which means hand-held hoses only can be used outdoors, on alternate days.

There is a total ban on the use of all sprinklers, unattended hoses and garden irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number, you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Unless people in Matarangi and Pāuanui help reduce water use immediately, our Council may have no option but to go to the next higher level of water restriction (Level 5 – Total Watering Ban). However, our preference is to avoid this if possible.

Our Council greatly appreciates everyone’s cooperation and support with this request.

Hahei is also at Level 4.

Thames Valley remains on a permanent Total Watering Ban, which means: Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can is permitted.

Thames Valley consists of the communities of Matatoki, Puriri, Omahu, Wharepoa and Hikutaia.

All our other water supply systems are at Level 2 – Conserve Water.

We monitor all our water supplies and if water levels in our reservoirs drop then we need to move to higher-level conservation measures.

To find out more about water restrictions, check our frequently asked questions.

Please report water wastage and water leaks to our customer services team on 07 868 0200.

Keep up the good work with water conservation.

