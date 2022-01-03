Person Dies Following Water-related Incident, Motunau Island, Hurunui
Monday, 3 January 2022, 7:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man has died in the sea south of
Motunau Island, Hurunui today.
The incident was
reported to Police at 4.18pm.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the death are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui