Serious Crash - SH5, 40km East Of Taupō - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car and a truck on State Highway 5 near Waipunga (about 40km east of Taupō) just before 12.45pm.

The driver of the car has sustained serious injuries and has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The road is blocked in both directions. It is likely to be at least another 30 minutes before a partial opening of the road will be possible, so there will be considerable congestion.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their travel.

