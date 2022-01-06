UPDATE: Pauanui Boating Incident
Thursday, 6 January 2022, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man who had been on board a boat
that overturned at Pauanui yesterday has died
today.
Police extend their sympathies to his family
and friends at this very difficult time.
Two children
remain in Starship Hospital in a critical but stable
condition.
Police, with support from Maritime NZ,
continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the
incident.
This includes making enquiries in relation
to the death on behalf of the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui