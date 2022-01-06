UPDATE: Pauanui Boating Incident

Police can confirm a man who had been on board a boat that overturned at Pauanui yesterday has died today.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

Two children remain in Starship Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police, with support from Maritime NZ, continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.

This includes making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.

