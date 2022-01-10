Homicide Investigation Launched Into Death Of Gisborne Toddler
Monday, 10 January 2022, 3:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gisborne Police have launched a homicide
investigation into the death of a
19-month-old
toddler.
The toddler was brought into Gisborne Hospital
with critical injuries on
Thursday 6 January and
was subsequently flown to Starship Hospital.
Sadly, the
toddler died today.
Police enquiries into the nature and
circumstances surrounding their injuries
are
continuing.
A scene examination has been completed at a
residential address in Te
Hapara,
Gisborne.
Police are speaking to a
number of people, but we would like to speak
to
anyone else who may have information that could
assist our enquiries in
determining how the
toddler’s injuries were sustained.
If you can help,
please contact Police via 105 and quote file
number
220106/5689.
Information can also be
provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800
555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In decades gone by, New Zealanders tended to diss this country by comparing it to how much better things were in the States, or in Australia, or almost anywhere else except the godforsaken town in which we’d had the misfortune to be born and raised. Of late, ACT and National have been reviving that ancient trope, and with even less reason. Since mid 2020 at least, they’ve argued that the pandemic is being handled so much better in Australia. Why, they have rapid antigen testing over there, they’re opening up their borders, they’re getting on with it! (Plus they have television. In colour...More>>