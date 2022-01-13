Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Epic Weekend Of Events Brings Financial Boost To Tourism And Hospitality Sector

Thursday, 13 January 2022, 11:23 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Three high-profile events taking place next weekend are expected to attract more than 12,000 people to Tauranga and contribute more than $700k to regional GDP as the city kicks off an impressive summer series of events.

Now in its 32nd year, the iconic Mount Festival of Multisport will take place at Mount Maunganui, the Hot Spring Spas T20 Tauranga Black Clash in association with Heartland kicks off at Bay Oval, while the inaugural Polo in the Bay is set to begin at Trustpower Arena.

“After months of uncertainty due to Covid-19, we are delighted to be finally hosting these amazing events for the community to enjoy and continue to grow the city’s reputation as one of the country’s premiere event-friendly destinations,” says Nelita Byrne, Tauranga City Council’s Venues and Events Manager.

“The trio of events taking place next Saturday will bring a welcome boost to the region’s GDP and attract more than 6,700 visitor nights to support the hospitality sector.”

Nelita says the council has been working closely with event organisers to safely deliver a summer series of events under the new Covid Protection Framework.

“It’s crucial that people can enjoy what’s on offer during the summer while also knowing that precautions are in place to try and limit the spread of Covid-19.”

Attracting more than 1,500 participants from across the country, the iconic Mount Festival of Multisport (including the Tauranga Half) is one of the most hotly contested events in the New Zealand triathlon calendar.

Elite athletes include triathlete and ten-time winner, Cameron Brown as well as two-time winner Hannah Wells.

Over at the Bay Oval, some of New Zealand’s biggest rugby and cricket stars will go head to head in a high-intensity, celebrity-studded T20 cricket match – the Hot Springs Spas T20 Tauranga Black Clash.

Entering its fourth year, this highly entertaining event celebrates the very best of New Zealand sport.

Team Rugby is coached by Sir Graham Henry this year and captained by Kieran Read. Team Cricket is coached by Stephen Fleming and will feature 2015 World Cup hero Grant Elliott and one of New Zealand’s greatest-ever fast bowlers, Shane Bond.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Polo in the Bay event takes place at Trustpower Arena and will feature some of New Zealand’s most talented polo players going to head-to-head in their provincial colours.

No event is complete without some great eats, so a range of hospitality options will be available from a casual picnic-style Family Zone, to Private Marquees and the VIP Pavilion with specialty bars, catering and lounge areas. 

Under the orange light of the Covid-19 Protection Framework for events, event-goers will need to show their vaccine pass, stay home if feeling unwell or have flu-like symptoms, scan their QR code for tracing, and wear a mask where required.

“This exciting summer events season carefully balances the need to resume a sense of normality and provides opportunities for people to take part in events, while doing our bit to help protect our community from Covid-19,” says Nelita.

