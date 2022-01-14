Applications Now Open For Council’s Creative Community Scheme

Kāpiti Coast District Council has funding available through its Creative Community Scheme to help artists and community organisations with local art initiatives.

Libraries & Cultural Services Manager, Ian Littleworth, says more than $30,000 is available for creative initiatives throughout the district.

“The Scheme is a great opportunity for artists and community organisations in the district to make a difference and connect Kapiti locals with our vibrant and diverse art scene.

“We’re looking for projects and initiatives that bring people together and foster creativity and cultural traditions in our community, and encourage our tamariki to participate in the arts.

“Projects such as exhibitions and workshops which will create opportunities for community participation might also be eligible for the scheme.”

Application close at 6pm, Sunday 27 February and more information about the Creative Community Scheme, including eligibility criteria and application forms, are available on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/CreativeCommunities or by contacting the team at creativecs@kapiticoast.govt.nz.

