Region Prepares For Cyclone Cody

Tairāwhiti is preparing for the possible impacts of Cyclone Cody which is predicted to hit late Sunday.

With ongoing uncertainty as to its exact path, people are being advised to be as prepared as possible and keep up to date with the latest warnings and information.

Civil Defence emergency manager Ben Green says people should be aware that gale force winds, intense rain and very high seas are likely to affect the whole of the Tairāwhiti coastline from late Sunday.

“Coastal and low-lying areas are most at risk from sea surges and inundation so it’s important people have a plan in place to manage their family and pets.”

He says cyclones like these are unpredictable and its vitally important to keep everyone safe.

Metservice is advising that the path of the cyclone looks to be veering in a more easterly direction but it is still a large storm and likely to have impacts across the region from late Sunday through to early Tuesday.

“The region is well-prepared for this event and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is on alert,” says Mr Green. “River levels are being monitored and contractors have undertaken additional cleaning of sewers and stormwater pipes, so we are in a good place ahead of the cyclone.”

He says it’s important to check in with family, friends and neighbours to ensure they are safe and particularly those with high medical needs and making sure they have their medications on hand.

Updates are provided regularly on Council’s Civil Defence and general Facebook pages and on the radio.

