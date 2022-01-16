Serious Crash, Drury - Counties Manukau

Police were called about 10.35am to the corner of Pitt Road and Great South

Road, near Drury, following a serious two-vehicle crash.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.

The road will be closed with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit

attends the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

