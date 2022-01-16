Serious Crash, Drury - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 16 January 2022, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were called about 10.35am to the corner of Pitt
Road and Great South
Road, near Drury, following a
serious two-vehicle crash.
Initial indications are
that one person has been seriously injured.
The road
will be closed with diversions in place while the Serious
Crash Unit
attends the scene.
Motorists should
avoid the area, if
possible.
