Mayor Calls On Community To Support Tongan Recovery

Mayor Stoltz is urging the Tairāwhiti community to support Tonga’s recovery from the weekend’s volcanic eruption and tsunami by donating to the Red Cross.

“The Tongan community in Tairāwhiti has been deeply affected by the event and we must do whatever we can to help in this time of need,” said Mayor Stoltz.

“With internet and phone still down, our people are still trying to contact loved ones in Tonga to make sure they are safe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tongan people right now, who are such an important part of who we are here in Tairāwhiti.

“I’m asking our whole community to give whatever they can by donating to the Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal.”

Latest reports say that people in Tonga are in need of immediate assistance with fresh drinking water and food.

Donations can be made via Red Cross here – Tonga-volcanic eruption and tsunami (redcross.org.nz)

