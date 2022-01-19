Mayor Calls On Community To Support Tongan Recovery
Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Mayor Stoltz is urging the Tairāwhiti community to
support Tonga’s recovery from the weekend’s volcanic
eruption and tsunami by donating to the Red
Cross.
“The Tongan community in Tairāwhiti has been
deeply affected by the event and we must do whatever we can
to help in this time of need,” said Mayor
Stoltz.
“With internet and phone still down, our
people are still trying to contact loved ones in Tonga to
make sure they are safe.
“Our thoughts and prayers
are with the Tongan people right now, who are such an
important part of who we are here in
Tairāwhiti.
“I’m asking our whole community to
give whatever they can by donating to the Red Cross Pacific
Tsunami Appeal.”
Latest reports say that people in
Tonga are in need of immediate assistance with fresh
drinking water and food.
Donations can be made via Red
Cross here – Tonga-volcanic
eruption and tsunami
(redcross.org.nz)
