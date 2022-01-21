Vegetation Fire At Ahipara Contained

Fire crews have contained a vegetation fire near Ahipara in Northland overnight.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Wipari Henwood says the fire covers about three hectares and six properties have been evacuated.

Brigades from Ahipara, Kaitaia, Maunganui, Broadwood, Houhora and Karikari are on the scene. Helicopters are on standby if required at first light.

Mr Henwood says he expects the householders will be able to return home later today once crews have finished at the scene.

© Scoop Media

