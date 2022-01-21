Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At The Southern Trust Events Centre, Aorangi Park, Timaru

The South Canterbury DHB are running a pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Southern Trust Events Centre, Aorangi Park, Timaru to meet the increased demand from our community this week for vaccinations. The Aorangi Park Clinic will have capacity to deliver over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19, including Omicron. We encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine next week if you are:

18 years or older and it’s been 4 months since your second dose it’s time for your booster

5 years or older and you haven’t had your first or second dose.



There will be activities available to help make children feel more comfortable and keep them busy, like word finders, colouring in, stickers and certificates. Our staff have been specially trained in childhood immunisations and are ready to answer any questions from parents or kids.

POP-UP COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC LOCATION, DATES AND TIMES

Southern Trust Events Centre, Aorangi Park, Timaru

Monday 24 January from 11am - 5.30pm

Tuesday 25 January from 9am - 4.30pm

Wednesday 26 January from 9am - 4.30pm

Thursday 27 January from 9am - 4.30pm

Friday 28 January from 9am - 4.30pm

Saturday 29 January from 10am - 5.30pm.



Walk-in appointments are available - Just turn up, no booking needed!

If you don’t want to wait, book online at BookMyVaccine.nz or call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 8pm, 7 days a week) and they will make the booking for you and answer any questions.

Masks or face coverings must be worn and keep a safe distance from people at all times.

For the full list of the places around South Canterbury where you can get vaccinated without an appointment, please visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website https://covid19.govt.nz/. Or you can visit the Healthpoint website www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/south-canterbury/ for the full list of the COVID-19 vaccination services available in South Canterbury.

SHORTER GAP FOR BOOSTERS

If you’re over 18 years and it’s four months since your second shot, it’s time for your booster. With new variants like Omicron, we’ve reduced the time you need to wait for a COVID-19 booster from six to four months. Getting a booster is the best way to protect yourself, your whanau and your community from the virus.

5 TO 11-YEAR-OLD TĀMARIKI

Parents and caregivers now have the opportunity to protect their tamariki aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19, by being immunised with a child (paediatric) formulation of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine used for tamariki is a children’s version of the Pfizer vaccine, with a lower dose and smaller volume. Tamariki need two doses of the vaccine to be fully protected. We recommend these are at least 8 weeks apart. The interval can be shortened to a minimum of 21 days if needed,

for example, if your child is starting treatment with immunosuppressants.

A parent, caregiver or legal guardian will need to accompany their child to their appointments and provide consent for them to be vaccinated. Like all childhood immunisations, the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory.

Although tamariki have a lower risk of direct health impacts from COVID-19, it can still have serious consequences, particularly for children with compromised immune systems or significant respiratory conditions. The vaccine for tamariki can help keep them and their communities safe.

Pfizer’s trial results with the age group show that the vaccine produces a similar immune response to that seen in other age groups. Side effects are also reported to be similar to older age groups, such as a headache, a sore arm and fatigue.

It’s important you get your information about the vaccine from reputable sources. Talk to your GP, or iwi health provider if you have further questions.

