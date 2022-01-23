7am UPDATE - Fire, Evergreen Crescent, Trentham
Sunday, 23 January 2022, 7:17 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters are back on scene this morning to continue
firefighting efforts. Helicopters started operations at
6.15am. Ground crews are working beside Remutaka Prison and
off the top of Chatsworth Road. The helicopters and crews
are making the most of the cooler conditions to knock out
the remaining hot spots and mop up the fire. Small hot spots
may continue to be visible over the next few days.
Operations on the fire ground will ramp up around 8am and
continue throughout the day.
After re mapping the fire
this morning, it has burnt around 14ha. The fire did not
grow significantly overnight but had burnt through more
vegetation after a flare up just after 6pm last
night.
Residents of Trentham and Silverstream will
notice smoke still in the area this morning. Smoke may also
continue to be visible over the next few days. If you are
affected by the smoke, particularly those downwind of the
fire, please keep your windows and doors closed. If you need
medical advice please call healthline on 0800 611
116.
