7am UPDATE - Fire, Evergreen Crescent, Trentham

Firefighters are back on scene this morning to continue firefighting efforts. Helicopters started operations at 6.15am. Ground crews are working beside Remutaka Prison and off the top of Chatsworth Road. The helicopters and crews are making the most of the cooler conditions to knock out the remaining hot spots and mop up the fire. Small hot spots may continue to be visible over the next few days. Operations on the fire ground will ramp up around 8am and continue throughout the day.

After re mapping the fire this morning, it has burnt around 14ha. The fire did not grow significantly overnight but had burnt through more vegetation after a flare up just after 6pm last night.

Residents of Trentham and Silverstream will notice smoke still in the area this morning. Smoke may also continue to be visible over the next few days. If you are affected by the smoke, particularly those downwind of the fire, please keep your windows and doors closed. If you need medical advice please call healthline on 0800 611 116.

