Cromwell cyclist seriously injured, vehicle leaves scene



A cyclist has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Cromwell this morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Shortcut Road and Partridge Road at around 7.45am today.

The vehicle involved left the scene immediately following the incident and Police have yet to speak to the driver.

The vehicle is described as a metallic blue double cab ute, with a bull bar and off-road tyres.

If this is your vehicle, or you have information which might help us locate this vehicle, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P049399795.

© Scoop Media

