Cromwell cyclist seriously injured, vehicle leaves scene
Sunday, 23 January 2022, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A cyclist has suffered serious injuries after being
struck by a vehicle in Cromwell this morning.
The
incident occurred at the intersection of Shortcut Road and
Partridge Road at around 7.45am today.
The vehicle
involved left the scene immediately following the incident
and Police have yet to speak to the driver.
The
vehicle is described as a metallic blue double cab ute, with
a bull bar and off-road tyres.
If this is your
vehicle, or you have information which might help us locate
this vehicle, please get in touch via 105 and quote event
number P049399795.
