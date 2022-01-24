Fatal Crash In Waipu
Monday, 24 January 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a two
vehicle crash in Waipu this morning.
Emergency
services were alerted to a two vehicle crash at the
intersection of Nova Scotia Drive and Uretiti Road at around
8:40am.
One person died at the scene.
The
Serious Crash Unit attended and enquires into the
circumstances of the crash are continuing.
Diversions
will be in place for some time.
Motorists are asked to
use The Braigh or Shoemaker Road as an alternative to Nova
Scotia
Drive.
