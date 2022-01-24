Fatal Crash In Waipu

Police can confirm one person has died following a two vehicle crash in Waipu this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Nova Scotia Drive and Uretiti Road at around 8:40am.

One person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquires into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Diversions will be in place for some time.

Motorists are asked to use The Braigh or Shoemaker Road as an alternative to Nova Scotia Drive.

