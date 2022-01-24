Update: Evergreen Cres Fire, Trentham

Firefighters have made good progress in creating a secure perimeter around the Evergreen Crescent fireground in Trentham today.

Five crews have been on site - one each from Whanganui, Horowhenua and three from the Wellington area.

Incident Controller Bryce Holcroft says the crews supported by a helicopter have been working hard to establish a 30m blacked out perimeter. Operations have now finished for the day and two crews will be back in the morning to extinguish any last hotspots.

He says firefighters have appreciated the kindness and support of the local community, who turned up with home baking, tea and coffee. They were also grateful to Department of Corrections staff, who provided food as well as access to toilets.

