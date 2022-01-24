Update: Evergreen Cres Fire, Trentham
Monday, 24 January 2022, 7:55 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters have made good progress in creating a secure
perimeter around the Evergreen Crescent fireground in
Trentham today.
Five crews have been on site - one
each from Whanganui, Horowhenua and three from the
Wellington area.
Incident Controller Bryce Holcroft
says the crews supported by a helicopter have been working
hard to establish a 30m blacked out perimeter. Operations
have now finished for the day and two crews will be back in
the morning to extinguish any last hotspots.
He says
firefighters have appreciated the kindness and support of
the local community, who turned up with home baking, tea and
coffee. They were also grateful to Department of Corrections
staff, who provided food as well as access to
toilets.
