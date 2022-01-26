Fire Season Change For Wellington, Kapiti And Hutt Valley
Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 9:56 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The whole of the Wellington region will join the
Wairarapa by moving into a restricted fire season.
The
restriction will take effect from Wednesday 26 January 2022
at 8:00am and will cover Wellington, Kapiti and the Hutt
Valley.
A restricted fire season means anyone planning
on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can
apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.
Wellington
District Manager Nick Pyatt says conditions are rapidly
drying out, leading to a very high risk fire
environment.
"Fires will start and spread very easily
if care isn’t taken to prevent them.
"If you see
signs of smoke dial 111.
"If you have a fire permit,
follow the conditions listed on your permit."
Fire and
Emergency encourages all people planning on lighting fires
this season to check the weather conditions.
"If
it’s hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have
a permit," says Nick Pyatt.
Go to www.checkitsalright.nz
for tips on how to stay fire
safe.
