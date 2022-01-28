Restricted Fire Season For The Mackenzie Basin

A restricted fire season has been declared in the Mackenzie Basin within the Mid-South Canterbury area.

The change will take effect at 1am Saturday 29 January.

This means anyone planning to light an open-air fire in these areas will need to apply for and obtain a permit.

District Manager Rob Hands says the hot and dry conditions have increased the fire risk.

"Anyone who has been burning on their property recently must check that those fires are completely out. If not, and they want to continue burning, then they must apply for a permit," he says.

A range of activities such as barbequing and cultural cooking are still allowed without a permit during a restricted fire season. For more information on what you can and can’t do, use the ‘can I light a fire’ tool on checkitsalright.nz.

Rob Hands says he wants everyone to think about the impact of lighting a fire - even when they have a permit.

"If it is hot and windy, do not light a fire, it is just too dangerous," he says.

A reminder that the Fireworks Ban is still in place in the Mackenzie Basin area until 31 March 2022.

The Geraldine Forest Zone, the Waimate Forest Zone and all Public Conservation Lands are all still in a Restricted fire season 365 days.

To get more information on whether your planned activity requires a permit, head to checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

