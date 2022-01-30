Fatal Crash - Te Aroha, Waikato

Emergency services received reports of a serious crash on Stanley Road South,

Te Aroha, at about 3.20am.

A vehicle had reportedly left the road and crashed into a fence.

Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle has died at the scene.

The serious crash unit is in attendance and the road remains closed while

their investigations are underway.

There are cordons at the following intersections: Stanley Road South and Mace

Road, Stanley Road South and McCabe Road, Stanley Road South and Wagstaff

Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area this morning.

