Fatal Crash - Te Aroha, Waikato
Sunday, 30 January 2022, 6:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services received reports of a serious crash on
Stanley Road South,
Te Aroha, at about 3.20am.
A
vehicle had reportedly left the road and crashed into a
fence.
Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle has died
at the scene.
The serious crash unit is in attendance
and the road remains closed while
their investigations
are underway.
There are cordons at the following
intersections: Stanley Road South and Mace
Road, Stanley
Road South and McCabe Road, Stanley Road South and
Wagstaff
Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area
this
morning.
