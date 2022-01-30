Significant Fire In Kaiapoi Factory
Sunday, 30 January 2022, 6:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were called to a significant fire in a
factory in Dale
Street, Kaiapoi, just after 12.30am
today.
No one has been injured as a reuslt of the
fire.
As a precaution, Police assisted by evacuating
some nearby residential
streets, with residents from
around 30-40 houses taken to Kaiapoi
North
School.
Fire and Emergency crews are still
working to fully extinguish the fire and
will be
undertaking mopping up duties this morning.
Fire
investigators are expected to be in attendance later this
morning.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years... More>>