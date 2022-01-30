Significant Fire In Kaiapoi Factory

Emergency services were called to a significant fire in a factory in Dale

Street, Kaiapoi, just after 12.30am today.

No one has been injured as a reuslt of the fire.

As a precaution, Police assisted by evacuating some nearby residential

streets, with residents from around 30-40 houses taken to Kaiapoi North

School.

Fire and Emergency crews are still working to fully extinguish the fire and

will be undertaking mopping up duties this morning.

Fire investigators are expected to be in attendance later this morning.

© Scoop Media

