Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One Year On: Curries Against The Coup

Monday, 31 January 2022, 8:55 am
Press Release: Burma Support Paekakariki

Burma Support Paekākāriki is holding a fundraising dinner on Friday, February 4th with a range of delicious curries and Burma-related merchandise for sale.

Paekākāriki may be a long way from Myanmar (also known as Burma), but following the February 2021 military coup, some Paekākāriki residents with connections to the country formed Burma Support Paekākāriki.

The group has held four events to raise funds for local Myanmar organisations providing much-needed food and other humanitarian assistance. With the generous support of people around Paekākāriki and the Kapiti Coast around $15,000 has been raised so far.

The event marks one year since the military seized power from Myanmar’s elected civilian government. Peaceful protests and a widespread civil disobedience movement to oppose the coup have since faced deadly crackdowns.

At least 1,500 civilians have been killed and 11,000 imprisoned simply for opposing the military junta. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced within the country and into neighbouring countries. The military is using airstrikes and artillery to try to suppress widespread resistance to its brutal and illegitimate rule.

The United Nations has warned that due to ongoing conflict in the country and the covid-19 pandemic, 25 million people, nearly half the population of the country, will be living below the national poverty line this year. This will have severe impacts on health and education.

The proceeds of the event will go to Food Not Bombs Myanmar, an established local organization that provides food and other humanitarian assistance to marginalized urban communities and people displaced by conflict.

Curries Against the Coup is an opportunity to give your support and show solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

Burma Support Paekākāriki presents, One Year On: Curries Against the Coup

Proceeds to Food not Bombs, Myanmar

St Peter’s Hall, Paekākāriki, Friday, February 4th, from 6pm.

$15 per meal. Takeaway with BYO containers or dine in.

Cash or bank transfer, no EFTPOS

Covid passes checked for hall entry. Contactless takeaway also available.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Burma Support Paekakariki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Local Responses To The Global Problems Of Inflation


In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years...
More>>



 
 

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>

The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>



Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 