One Year On: Curries Against The Coup

Burma Support Paekākāriki is holding a fundraising dinner on Friday, February 4th with a range of delicious curries and Burma-related merchandise for sale.

Paekākāriki may be a long way from Myanmar (also known as Burma), but following the February 2021 military coup, some Paekākāriki residents with connections to the country formed Burma Support Paekākāriki.

The group has held four events to raise funds for local Myanmar organisations providing much-needed food and other humanitarian assistance. With the generous support of people around Paekākāriki and the Kapiti Coast around $15,000 has been raised so far.

The event marks one year since the military seized power from Myanmar’s elected civilian government. Peaceful protests and a widespread civil disobedience movement to oppose the coup have since faced deadly crackdowns.

At least 1,500 civilians have been killed and 11,000 imprisoned simply for opposing the military junta. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced within the country and into neighbouring countries. The military is using airstrikes and artillery to try to suppress widespread resistance to its brutal and illegitimate rule.

The United Nations has warned that due to ongoing conflict in the country and the covid-19 pandemic, 25 million people, nearly half the population of the country, will be living below the national poverty line this year. This will have severe impacts on health and education.

The proceeds of the event will go to Food Not Bombs Myanmar, an established local organization that provides food and other humanitarian assistance to marginalized urban communities and people displaced by conflict.

Curries Against the Coup is an opportunity to give your support and show solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

Burma Support Paekākāriki presents, One Year On: Curries Against the Coup

Proceeds to Food not Bombs, Myanmar

St Peter’s Hall, Paekākāriki, Friday, February 4th, from 6pm.

$15 per meal. Takeaway with BYO containers or dine in.

Cash or bank transfer, no EFTPOS

Covid passes checked for hall entry. Contactless takeaway also available.

