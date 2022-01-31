Firearms Incident, Invercargill

At about 1.10am, emergency services received reports of an incident at an address in Centre Street, Invercargill.

Two people received gunshot wounds and both have been flown to Dunedin Hospital. A male is in a critical condition and a female is in a serious condition.

Police remain at the address and will be conducting a scene examination this morning along with further enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Police on 105 and refer to file number 220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

