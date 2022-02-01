Announcement By Wellington City Councillor Jill Day (Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

As my second term as a Wellington City Councillor comes to a close, I have decided not to seek re-election in the Takapū Northern Ward at October's local body election. From the outset of my tenure, my focus has always been on making a positive impact over building a lengthy political career, and anybody who knows me will not be surprised by this decision.

It has been a great honour to represent the communities and city I love, and I will always be grateful for the support I have received along the way from residents, Council colleagues and staff, as well as family and friends over that time. They have helped make these six years such a rich and rewarding experience.

I was the first Māori woman ever elected to serve on the Wellington City Council and soon after became deputy Mayor in 2016. This was a profoundly bittersweet milestone that underscored the Council's historic failure to reflect the very diversity that makes Wellington such a dynamic city. But when it comes to meeting the Council's obligations under Te Tiriti to address historic injustices and engage as true partners with mana whenua – in substance, not just symbolism – there has been considerable improvement during my time on Council. I am honoured to have played some part in bringing about such long-overdue change.

These include:

Te Tauihu, a te reo Māori policy to make Wellington a te reo Māori city by 2040.

Putting mana whenua back into a decision-making position around our Council committee table as of right and with voting rights.

Creating a Māori Ward for Te Whanganui-a-Tara for 2022 and beyond.

Increasing the funding for Māori development from $2M over 10 years to $29M so this work can deliver meaningful results.

It is gratifying to see the eagerness with which Wellingtonians from all walks of life have embraced these changes, signalling broad and deep acceptance and understanding of the obligations and opportunities of giving Te Tiriti o Waitangi its rightful place in our civic life. This would have been unimaginable as recently as a decade ago.

We must honour and celebrate the courage, activism and leadership of earlier generations who made this change possible but, in too many cases, did not live to see the fruits of their mahi. A truly bicultural Wellington is, and will remain, their legacy, their gift to us.

In the Takapū Northern Ward, I am pleased with what we've been able to achieve during my time on Council. It was great to see the Linden Community Centre open its doors again in 2019 after years of neglect. Likewise, getting the Alex Moore Park sports hub off the ground was a highlight, as was delivering a vital upgrade to Pukehuia Park in Newlands, and seeing work on the Frank Kitts Park playground finally get underway.

As Chair of the Council’s Pūroro Rangaranga Social, Cultural and Economic Committee, entrusted with policies relating to children and young people, I was delighted to have put in motion the creation of a Youth Hub in the city centre, as well as the adoption of the city's first ever Children and Young Person's Strategy, much of it inspired by the fantastic contributions at the 2018 Youth Summit, Youth Council and Te Ahi o Ngā Rangatahi.

I came to Council as a parent and teacher with deep concerns about the housing crisis, especially as it affects young people across the city. While it is never easy to fix a problem left unaddressed by successive generations, I am pleased to have been part of a Council that, over both terms, has made some important steps and continues to advocate and make decisions that tackle growing inequality.

On this and other intergenerational challenges like climate change and transport, many residents are understandably frustrated with the pace and direction of change – including me. But my frustration is tempered by a cautious optimism arising from the belief that, on several fronts, leaders and residents alike are finally willing to delve into the "too hard basket" after decades of inaction, indecision and short-term thinking.

As for the future, I am not sure what I will do next. It would be my dream to find a way to contribute to implementing and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi in other organisations in Wellington.

I see a profound shift underway throughout Government, business and NGOs where they are grappling with how to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi in new and authentic ways. That is a journey I want to continue being part of.

I feel so privileged to have met so many creative, passionate and generous people from so many different backgrounds who make Wellington their home, and together who make Wellington the city we know and love. To all of them, thank you.

