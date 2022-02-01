Dive Into Out In The Pool This Summer
Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
The Out in the Pool Party is back for all queer,
transgender, gender diverse and non-binary folks – and
this year it’s going to be three times the
fun.
Wellington City Council invites the LGBTQI+
community and allies to celebrate inclusivity and diversity
and dive in and swim in the safe and welcoming environment
of Thorndon Pool.
Out in the Pool sessions will be
held for three nights on Sunday 6 February, and the first
Sundays of March and April at Thorndon Pool from 6pm-8pm,
and will include:
- Gender neutral bathrooms and
changing rooms
- Fun in the sun in the recreation
lanes and on the inflatables
- Lane space available to
swim some lengths or aqua jog
- Music, swimming and
good vibes only.
With the facility currently
operating within the Red system guidelines, everyone will
need to register on Eventfinda here
and then pay on entry to the pool.
Tickets are the
cost of regular pool entry ($6.60 for adults and $3.90 for
children).
Keep an eye on https://www.facebook.com/wellingtoncommunitypools
for
updates.
