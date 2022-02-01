Dive Into Out In The Pool This Summer

The Out in the Pool Party is back for all queer, transgender, gender diverse and non-binary folks – and this year it’s going to be three times the fun.

Wellington City Council invites the LGBTQI+ community and allies to celebrate inclusivity and diversity and dive in and swim in the safe and welcoming environment of Thorndon Pool.

Out in the Pool sessions will be held for three nights on Sunday 6 February, and the first Sundays of March and April at Thorndon Pool from 6pm-8pm, and will include:

Gender neutral bathrooms and changing rooms

Fun in the sun in the recreation lanes and on the inflatables

Lane space available to swim some lengths or aqua jog

Music, swimming and good vibes only.

With the facility currently operating within the Red system guidelines, everyone will need to register on Eventfinda here and then pay on entry to the pool.

Tickets are the cost of regular pool entry ($6.60 for adults and $3.90 for children).

Keep an eye on https://www.facebook.com/wellingtoncommunitypools for updates.

