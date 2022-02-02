Civil Defence Continues To Monitor Weather Event

Monitoring of the Metservice Red weather event continues across the West Coast. The warning extends through until Friday. The second phase of the event has now started in southern Westland.

Te Aroha Cook, West Coast Group Controller, said that this is a significant rain event.

"We are going to get a lot more rain before it is finished with heavy falls expected overnight, and more rain Friday."

Civil Defence activated the Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) in Buller and Westland and the Emergency Co-ordination Centre (ECC) at Westland Recreation Centre in Greymouth.

"The ECC and EOCs will continue to monitor the situation across the Coast overnight," advises Ms Cook. "All the agencies involved are keeping a close eye on the event as it evolves and will be here to help the community if needed.

If people have concern regarding their safety, please make plans to relocate to friends and family now. If you do not need to evacuate, we ask that you restrict any unnecessary travel."

For any emergency assistance required please call 111.

