UPDATE - Serious Crash, Waiotahe - Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm two people have died following a serious crash in Waiotahe

earlier today.

A further two people were injured in the crash, which involved a van and a

ute.

The intersection of State Highway 2 and Ohiwa Beach Road remains closed.

Motorists are asked to continue to follow the detours in place.

