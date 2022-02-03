Latest update: West Coast Regional Emergency Control Centre

Road Closures continue:

SH 6 Fox Glacier to Haast, Road closed due to flooding update 12 pm 3rd Feb

SH 6 Haast Pass, Road closed due to flooding update 12pm 3rd Feb

Road Warnings

SH 6 Hokitika to Fox Glacier, Area Warning due to Surface water as the result of heavy rain. More heavy rain forecast. Slow down

SH 67 Westport to Mokihinu, Area Warning due to Surface water due to heavy rain.

Slow down

Rain is continuing to fall. The Haast River, Waiho River in Franz Josef and Hokitiki Rivers in Westland continue to be monitored very closely. Buller residents are advised to closely monitor communications from the Buller Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

Rivers levels throughout the West Coast Region are being monitoring by flood teams as further rise is predicted as rain continues. The Metservice are predicting ongoing rain, although intensities may ease through Thursday in Westland but are expected to continue from midday Thursday, with heavy falls on Friday. For Buller, further rain is likely overnight Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning, and this Warning could be extended.

West Coast Regional Emergency Control Centre (ECC) Controller Trevor Watt is urging all West Coast Residents to remain prepared for further rain and rising rivers.

Do not take unnecessary risks around rivers and streams and please limit unnecessary travel due to surface flooding and slips.

