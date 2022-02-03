Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Amberley Pool Will Open Its Doors Before End Of Summer

Thursday, 3 February 2022
Hurunui District Council

Taking a dip in Amberley before summer ends will be a reality.

The Amberley Pool doors will open on Saturday March 19th, and it is shaping up to be a wonderful asset for the whole district.

Hurunui District Council (HDC) Pool Manager Naomi Woodham said although it will be a very short season, it will be a great one.

“Amberley Pool will be heated, it will have a ‘pool pod’ installed for accessibility, a bombing platform kindly donated by Hurunui Engineering, and a new toddler pool.”

Woodham said the trials and tribulations of COVID-19 have not spared this refurbishment project. Lockdown flow-on effects including shortages and delays in receiving essential building materials (despite orders having been placed many months prior) resulted in the opening date being pushed back numerous times.

HDC Project Manager Paul Thornton said with numerous sub-contractors on site, a further layer of complexity was some losing staff members who chose not get vaccinated, which in some cases up affected up to half of their workforce.

“These COVID-19 knock-on effects have been very frustrating for everyone involved. But it is super exciting that we now have an opening date that we are very optimistic in achieving.”

Thornton added that at the Pool site progress has reached a cracking pace, with the new linings for the pools being installed, internal fit out and the exterior cladding all nearing completion.

The pool plant services building is under construction, which will house the new sand filters, chlorine dosing points, new pumps, heat pumps, balance tanks, Co2 bottles, and chemical control boards.

Woodham said a big project like this in a small community was only made possible with the support of the South Ward Committee, the Amberley Reserves Committee, the Amberley Pool Steering Group, and through the generosity of the sponsors.

Sponsors included Save our Pool Community Group, Lottery Community Facilities Fund, Rātā Foundation, Waghorn Builders, Amberley Lions, Murchison Homes, Mollie’s Place, Community Store, Amberley Swimming Club, Amberley MenzShed, and Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa.

“These supporters and sponsors have been right with us the whole way through, and as a Council we can’t thank them enough.”

Woodham added that equally as important was to thank the community for its support and patience. Therefore, entry will be FREE for an initial trial period as the facility gets up and running. Session times, admission charges, and information on how to book for the opening weekend will be advertised shortly.

PLEASE NOTE:

Pool management is anticipating still being at the Traffic Light setting Red at the time of opening, therefore adhering to visitor number rules will be essential. A booking system will be implemented for the opening weekend, and at this stage a booking system is not expected beyond this. Capacity is 60 occupiers (swimmers and non-swimmers, not including staff).

Further information:

At HDC we’re serious about protecting everyone, which means all our pool staff and contractors are fully vaccinated.

Visitors will be required to:

1. Show their government ‘My Vaccine Pass’ on arrival.

2. Sign in using the NZ COVID Tracer App.

3. Wearing masks is recommended in all indoor areas – including reception, changing rooms, spectator seating. Masks are not required in the water.

4. Comply with any additional public health measures (including one metre social distancing).

