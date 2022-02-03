Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Social Housing Interim Initiatives Agreed By Committee

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 7:55 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A series of interim initiatives for Wellington City Council’s city housing tenants – including a rent freeze and a subsidy to any tenant whose rent is over 35 percent of their income - has been agreed today by the Council’s Pūroro Rangaranga Social, Cultural and Economic Committee.

Committee Chair Jill Day says the measures aim to help the Council’s 3500 tenants who are “really doing it tough at the moment”.

The rent freeze will cost the Council an estimated $1.6 million in revenue, was agreed after a debate over the financial sustainability of the Council’s housing portfolio and affordability issues for tenants.

Councillor Day says the freeze recognises the financial plight of many tenants due to the Council’s market-related rental structure. “The rent freeze acknowledges that so many of our residents are struggling – especially now that inflation is also on a steep rise.”

The freeze will apply in the 2022-23 financial year. It will be funded from the City Housing cash reserves.

The Council also agreed to extend a subsidy to tenants paying more than 35 percent of their income in rent.

“These measures are interim humane step to make the lives of tenants and their families better,” said Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

The committee agreed to direct the Council’s City Housing staff to actively communicate with tenants to raise awareness of the Affordable Rent Limit Subsidy (ARL) with tenants in hardship, including supporting eligible tenants to apply for the subsidy, should tenants choose to do so.

“The Council will also extend the promotion of existing translation services into the top 10 languages spoken by City Housing tenants to raise awareness amongst tenants of the real-time translation service (Ezispeak) available, said Cr Fleur Fitzsimons.

The committee also agreed to seek rates funding to translate the tenants’ welcome pack into Arabic, Tamil, Farsi, Mandarin/Cantonese, Spanish, Samoan, Russian, Cambodian and Hindi.

“This is about making people, particularly our former refugees feel welcome in Wellington and know what support is available to them,” said Cr Fitzsimons.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 