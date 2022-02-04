Hawke’s Bay DHB Reports Three COVID-19 Cases

Hawke’s Bay DHB is today reporting three COVID-19 cases in the community.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the three cases were linked to known clusters and had been isolating.

Dr Eyre said as COVID-19 cases continued to increase in the region, it was very important for people to follow public health advice and isolate while awaiting test results to limit the spread of the infection in our community.

Dr Eyre said anyone with cold and flu like symptoms, no matter how mild and even if they were vaccinated, needed to get tested.

“If anyone is travelling around the country and becomes unwell don’t wait to get tested. You can check testing stations and their availability around the country here.”

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Friday 4 February:

Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am -3pm

Saturday 5 February:

Westshore (opposite the Westshore pub) 10am – 1pm

Flaxmere Totara Health (Caernarvon Drive) drive through 10am - 3pm

Sunday 6 February:

Splash Planet 10am – 1pm

CHB Health Centre drive through 11am – 1.30pm

Monday 7 February

Westshore 10am – 1pm

CHB Health Centre drive through 11am – 1.30pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30-5pm Saturday

The Doctors Napier call 0800 837 819 to book between 9-5 Saturday and Sunday

Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333.

The DHB’s Facebook page has a list of the most up-to-date testing information.

Dr Eyre said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19. Additionally, people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

From Friday people aged 18 or older can get their COVID-19 booster three months after completing their primary course.

“People vaccinated against COVID-19 are far less likely to need hospital care if they get the virus.”

For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz

