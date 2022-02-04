Upgrade To Wānaka Water Supply Underway

Queenstown Lakes District Council is set to start installing a new water main pipe and pump station in Wānaka to improve the capacity and resilience of drinking water supply and infrastructure in the western area of the town.

The pump station will be located on Wānaka-Mount Aspiring Road, opposite Bills Way. The pipeline will run along Golf Course Road, Ballantyne Road and Macpherson Street before crossing State Highway 84 and continuing a short distance up Anderson Road.

Work on the pipeline will start from 8 February and the Cardrona Valley Road / Golf Course Road intersection will be closed for five days while pipe is laid across the berm and into the northbound lane on Golf Course Road.

During these five days, access to Golf Course Road will be via Ballantyne Road only with a diversion in place along McDougall Street and Brownston Street. Following this, Golf Course Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic. The south-bound lane will remain open for resident and business access only.

Once the pipeline has been installed past Rodeo Drive residents of Aspiring Lifestyle Retirement Village will regain access and egress from Cardrona Valley Road as well as Ballantyne Road.

Work along Golf Course Road is expected to be completed by the end of April. Following this, work on the pipeline will continue along the remaining streets.

Pete Hansby, General Manager Property and Infrastructure acknowledged that residents will experience some inconvenience with parking and/or access to their property.

“Like any large construction project, there will be some disruption for residents while this infrastructure upgrade is underway. We’ll make every effort to get the job done as quickly as possible, with minimal disruption. Individual access to properties will be maintained, as well as access for emergency vehicles and rubbish trucks.”

Earthworks for the pump station will start at the end of February. Both the pump station and pipeline are expected to be complete by the end of 2022. Works are being undertaken by Council contractors HEB Construction.

