Disgruntled Disabled Gathering Online To Protest Inappropriate Establishment Director Appointment

A group of disabled people calling itself ‘Disabled Leadership Now’ is organising an online rally, starting at 3.00pm, on 13 February 2022, to protest the appointment of nondisabled staff to lead the establishment of the new Ministry for Disabled People. “For too long, disabled people, who make up 25% of the population, have not been equally represented in positions of greatest influence over our own lives. We're barely visible within the media, Parliament or Government. Neither are we well represented at senior management levels within the disability sector itself. It is not okay for government to paternalistically decide that disabled people are not capable of choosing what we want, determining our own path, and controlling our own future” says leadership group member, Pam MacNeill.

Another group member: Jonathan Mosen, adds “There are disabled people with the experience who were ready and willing to assume the role. It would not be acceptable for a Pakeha to head Te Puni Kōkiri, or a man to head the Ministry of Women’s Affairs. For it to be considered acceptable for a nondisabled leader to do this work demonstrates astounding cultural insensitivity on the part of the public service, which itself has few disabled people in senior leadership roles”.

Many disabled people have contacted the leaders who have formed this grass roots movement, saying they feel deeply let down and betrayed after having such high hopes for the new Ministry, and don’t want to let the matter rest.

Mr Mosen further advised that registration to attend the rally is now open for disabled citizens at: http://dln.org.nz The first part of the rally will also be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube for viewing by our supporters and the media”

© Scoop Media

