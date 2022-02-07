Fatal Crash, Marlborough - Tasman
Monday, 7 February 2022, 5:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died following a
motorcycle crash on Wairau-Hanmer Springs Hydro Road
yesterday.
Emergency services were notified of the
crash at around 3:45pm on Sunday.
The motorcyclist
died at the
scene.
