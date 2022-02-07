Information Sought Following Kingsland Incident

Police are seeking information from the public following an incident on New North Road, Kingsland last night.

Police received a report of a disorder at a commercial premises at around 9:30pm.

A group of people have arrived at the bar and an altercation has broken out with others inside the bar.

A number of people were reported to be fighting with weapons during this incident.

The altercation lasted for a couple of minutes before one group left on foot down Mostyn Street towards Aitken Terrace.

A firearm was discharged on Mostyn Street and Aitken Terrace.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Police are making enquiries to identify and locate those responsible, however no arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are appealing for any information from the public, which could assist with our enquiries.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 220206/3111.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

