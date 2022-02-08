Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation Closes On Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment Financing

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Consultation on whether Council should raise a loan to finance Port Marlborough’s share of the Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment closed on Friday 4 February with 27 submissions received.

Of those received, 12 submitters said they wish to speak to their submission at the upcoming hearings set down for 17 and 18 February. The Mayor and all councillors will make up the hearings panel who hear the submitters.

Port Marlborough has successfully negotiated an agreement that would see the redevelopment of the Waitohi Picton ferry precinct and KiwiRail commit to the region for at least 30 years.

New Interislander ferries have been ordered, due to arrive in 2025, and without this redevelopment the Port would not be able to handle these larger vessels.

Mayor John Leggett says the significant proposal to on-lend $110 million to the Port would not increase rates or cost ratepayers, but rather increase dividends to the Council to over $6 million, offsetting the need for future rates increases.

“Additionally, the proposal would not increase the cost of debt for other Council capital borrowing,” Mayor Leggett said.

“After a review in November, Council retained its AA+ credit rating from S&P (formerly Standard and Poors), keeping its status as one of the top-rated local authorities in New Zealand, only just below the New Zealand Government’s AAA rating,” he said.

Under the proposal, Council would raise debt through its existing arrangements with the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA). The agency specialises in financing the local government sector, to provide lower costs and alternative funding sources for local authorities and council-controlled organisations. If Port Marlborough sought financing through private lending, Council estimates interest to be 1 percent to 1.5 percent higher, which would take longer to service the loan and lower future dividends to Council.

Following the hearings Council will meet during the afternoon of Friday 4 March to make its final decision on the financing proposal.

For more information about the iReX project visit: www.irex.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Political Poll, And Lata Mangeshkar


Great poll results last night for the centre left. The Newshub/Reid Research poll had Labour up by 1.6 points to 44.3%. Taken together with the Greens rise to 9.6% (up 2.4 points) that puts the centre left bloc on just under 54%. That’s streets ahead of the centre right bloc, which recorded only a dismal 39.3% level of support. The big loser last night was the ACT Party, which saw its support halve, falling by 8 percentage points...
More>>



 
 

Government: Prime Minister's Waitangi Day Speech And Prayer
While this year’s speech comes in a different form, and we’re not all able to come together on the Treaty grounds kanohi kitea, this day remains of great importance to us as a nation... More>>

ALSO:

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Te Pāti Māori: File For Divorce From The Crown
Te Pāti Māori are calling to remove the British royal family as head of state, and move Aotearoa to a Te Tiriti o Waitangi based nation. “The only way this nation can work is when Māori assert their rights to self-management... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 