Name Release – Fatal Crash Marlborough. - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 5:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the person who died following a
motorcycle crash in Marlborough on Sunday 6th of
February.
He was 57-year-old Kevin Crane of
Tauranga.
Police extend our condolences to his whānau
and friends at this difficult time.
An investigation
into the crash is
ongoing.
