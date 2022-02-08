Serious Crash, State Highway One, Karapiro - Waikato
Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 5:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash
on SH1, Karapiro.
The crash, at the intersection of
Karapiro Road and SH1 (Tirau Road) was reported to Police at
about 4.50pm.
Initial indications are that one person
has serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Great poll results last night for the centre left. The Newshub/Reid Research poll had Labour up by 1.6 points to 44.3%. Taken together with the Greens rise to 9.6% (up 2.4 points) that puts the centre left bloc on just under 54%. That’s streets ahead of the centre right bloc, which recorded only a dismal 39.3% level of support. The big loser last night was the ACT Party, which saw its support halve, falling by 8 percentage points... More>>