Serious Crash, State Highway One, Karapiro - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH1, Karapiro.

The crash, at the intersection of Karapiro Road and SH1 (Tirau Road) was reported to Police at about 4.50pm.

Initial indications are that one person has serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

