Opening Day Of Royal Commission Public Hearing Into Abuse In The Care Of The Catholic Church

Survivors abused while in Catholic Church care, many who were disabled children and at-risk young people, will give evidence at an Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry public hearing starting today.

The six and a half-day hearing is being held in Tāmaki Makaurau, however members of the public are not able to attend due to COVID-19 public health restriction. The hearing will be livestreamed on the Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s website.

The hearing will focus on abuse by religious brothers of the Hospitaller Order of St John of God (St John of God) in relation to three Christchurch Catholic institutions – including Marylands School.

The hearing is part of the Royal Commission’s wider investigation into abuse in the care of the Catholic Church.

This is the first comprehensive, independent investigation into abuse that took place in Aotearoa New Zealand under the care of the Catholic Church, through the Hospitaller Order of St John of God.

