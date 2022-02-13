Serious Crash, Temuka, Timaru - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Temuka, Timaru.

A vehicle is reported to have gone into a ditch on Factory Road.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to Police at around 4:30pm.

Indications are there are injuries.

The road is closed between Springfield Road and Rise Road.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

