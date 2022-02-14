Serious Crash, Washdyke, Timaru - Canterbury
Monday, 14 February 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH1 in Washdyke, Timaru.
The single-vehicle crash was
reported to Police just after 1pm.
Indications are
there are serious injuries.
The road is closed between
Seadown Road and Kennels Road and there is a diversion on
SH8.
Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes or
expect
delays.
