Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE – Protest Activity, Parliament Grounds

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers.

Police would like to thank the public for their ongoing patience and understanding as we work to resolve the current situation.

Police continue to engage with some of those leading the protest and can advise that a number of vehicles were voluntarily moved today.

Following yesterday’s announcement by the Commissioner, we have had some positive engagement with several groups, and we have noted a willingness to resolve the current situation.

A number of vehicles have now been voluntarily moved from the bus hub at the end of Lambton Quay.

While this is a small step forward, we are encouraged by influencers within the group calling for roads to be cleared.

This is a positive sign and, recognising that this is a disparate group, it will take some time for this conversation to work its way through to a solution.

While we keep seeing positive movement, Police will exercise judgment about the application of our tactics.

For that reason, we will continue to engage in order to reduce the impact of their protest.

Police today noted an influx of people to the area, including many children, however the crowd has been orderly.

Police now have tow capability available and work continues to secure additional resources.

This is a big task and it’s a specialist one – we’re grateful to those operators who have stepped up to help us and the workers, residents and students of central Wellington.

Police again urge protestors to take the opportunity to move their vehicles to Sky Stadium or another parking facility.

Vehicles that continue to be parked illegally are at risk of being towed and seized.

We’ve been very clear in our intent to unblock the roads and protestors have had ample opportunity to comply with the law and the standard conditions for all protests and demonstrations on Parliament grounds.

This also means removing all structures such as tents and marquees.

As the Commissioner alluded to yesterday, this remains an incredibly challenging and complex situation to manage. Police are taking care not to escalate matters unnecessarily.

There have been no significant incidents or arrests at the protest in the last 24 hours.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 