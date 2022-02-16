UPDATE – Protest Activity, Parliament Grounds

Attributed to Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers.

Police would like to thank the public for their ongoing patience and understanding as we work to resolve the current situation.

Police continue to engage with some of those leading the protest and can advise that a number of vehicles were voluntarily moved today.

Following yesterday’s announcement by the Commissioner, we have had some positive engagement with several groups, and we have noted a willingness to resolve the current situation.

A number of vehicles have now been voluntarily moved from the bus hub at the end of Lambton Quay.

While this is a small step forward, we are encouraged by influencers within the group calling for roads to be cleared.

This is a positive sign and, recognising that this is a disparate group, it will take some time for this conversation to work its way through to a solution.

While we keep seeing positive movement, Police will exercise judgment about the application of our tactics.

For that reason, we will continue to engage in order to reduce the impact of their protest.

Police today noted an influx of people to the area, including many children, however the crowd has been orderly.

Police now have tow capability available and work continues to secure additional resources.

This is a big task and it’s a specialist one – we’re grateful to those operators who have stepped up to help us and the workers, residents and students of central Wellington.

Police again urge protestors to take the opportunity to move their vehicles to Sky Stadium or another parking facility.

Vehicles that continue to be parked illegally are at risk of being towed and seized.

We’ve been very clear in our intent to unblock the roads and protestors have had ample opportunity to comply with the law and the standard conditions for all protests and demonstrations on Parliament grounds.

This also means removing all structures such as tents and marquees.

As the Commissioner alluded to yesterday, this remains an incredibly challenging and complex situation to manage. Police are taking care not to escalate matters unnecessarily.

There have been no significant incidents or arrests at the protest in the last 24 hours.

