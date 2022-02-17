Update: Homicide Investigation – Tāneatua

Police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated robbery and assault in relation to events, which occurred in Tāneatua on Monday, 14 February.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear in the Ōpōtiki District Court today.

The man is alleged to have been involved in an assault on a 65-year-old man outside the bakery on Tuhoe Street on Monday.

He is then understood to have been one of three who travelled to the Gull petrol station in a white Mazda hatchback, and shortly after, assaulted a 45-year-old man and stole his motorbike.

Police continue to investigate these incidents in relation to the death of a 57-year-old man, who was earlier assaulted in his home on Cobham Street, and died in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and Police are particularly interested in speaking with a group who entered the deceased’s address at around 2pm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any of these events, or has any information which could assist our inquiries.

Our team would like to reassure the community that we continue to treat this matter seriously and we are doing everything we can to identify all those involved.

Anyone with information should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220214/0810, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

