Queenstown Still Open For Business

Following media headlines this week stating that Queenstown could be closed in the coming week, Destination Queenstown wants to reassure Kiwis that this isn’t the case and Queenstown is still open for business and welcoming visitors.

While there is no doubt that the whole country is facing challenges due to Omicron, Queenstown continues to manage this in-line with the COVID Red setting and operators continue to offer the world-class experiences for which Queenstown is famous.

The Queenstown Lakes district is one of the most highly vaccinated parts of the country and businesses are working hard to operate safely within the current framework and in-line with the latest government advice.

DQ Chair Richard Thomas said that while the uncertain nature of operating with COVID isn’t going away anytime soon, local businesses in Queenstown were doing a fantastic job of continuing to trade in this environment and wanted to let the rest of NZ know we are open.

“We are seeing Omicron spreading across New Zealand, and Queenstown is no different, but our businesses are going to great lengths to keep operating safely within the COVID Protection Framework to keep our visitors safe.

“There are certainly challenges operating with the current requirements, and we are keen to see things like RAT testing made widely available to support staffing and help with business continuity. But the key message here is that Queenstown is open for business and collectively we are looking forward to showing Kiwis a great time on their next visit to our spectacular region,” said Mr Thomas.

