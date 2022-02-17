Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waka Kotahi Process Lacking Analysis And Strategy

Thursday, 17 February 2022
Hastings District Council

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the response to an Official Information Act request on Waka Kotahi’s processes leading to its decision to drop the speed limit on State Highway 5 (Napier-Taupo) shows critical work was not done.

The response from Waka Kotahi showed no economic or social impact analysis was carried out, and there had been no analysis of the effectiveness of recent remedial works and the Police’s ‘Stay Alive on 5’ education programme.

Since the remedial work and education had been in force, there had been no fatal crashes along the route.

“Waka Kotahi has four pillars that it says it relies on when setting road speeds: Safety, Connectivity, Efficiency and Sustainability,” Mrs Hazlehurst said.

“The information provided on Thursday [Feb16] shows that up as a sham; they have given absolutely no thought to connectivity, efficiency or sustainability.

“Given this supposed highway is the strategic road corridor between our region and the northern areas of New Zealand, I am very angry that Waka Kotahi has applied no strategic thinking or analysis to the effect their decision will have.”

In the covering statement on the OIA response, Waka Kotahi says it is not required to carry out specific analysis of the safety benefits vs the economic cost for a given road corridor.

“This beggars belief! What is the point of including these matters in its ‘pillars’ if they are not required.

“I expected to see evidence and analysis specific to our State Highway 5 and our communities that justifies the significant decision Waka Kotahi has made in our region.”

Mrs Hazlehurst said the region’s councils and the community fully support safer roads with appropriate speeds, but also want to see a focus on bringing the highway up to a standard that meets the needs of today.

“A renewal and improvement programme that addresses decades of underinvestment, including timelines and funding, and a maintenance schedule that will ensure we don’t get this mess again.”

Mrs Hazlehurst said the Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee, which includes representation from all of the region’s councils, will meet as soon as possible “to consider what action is to be taken”.

Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

